Thousands of patients, refugees and medical staff are trapped in hospitals, including Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest, as they remain surrounded by Israeli troops intensifying their attacks in the north of the enclave. The director of the hospital complex, Muhammad Abu Salamiya, said on November 14 that they were forced to open a “common grave” in the medical center to bury 179 people who died in recent days, including children. For its part, the Israeli Army maintained that in the basement of the Rantissi children’s hospital it found a Hamas command center, with weapons and explosives, as well as “signs” that the Islamists had hidden hostages there. However, this version was rejected by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has worsened after the UN reported that Only one medical center in the north of the enclave, Al-Ahli Hospital, maintains active operations.

Hospital facilities have become the center of the battle. Patients, refugees and doctors remain trapped in Al-Shifa, the largest hospital complex in the enclave, as well as in other medical facilities, surrounded by explosions and gunfire, witnesses say, in the midst of the war between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group. .

All while the United Nations and other organizations warn that as the hours go by, the risk of death increases for the seriously injured and babies in incubators, due to the lack of fuel, crucial for generating electrical energy in the territory. The Israeli Army assures that command centers for the Islamist movement operate from the hospitals; version that was rejected in the last hours by the Gazan Ministry of Health.

Here the main news of the day:

6:39 (BOG) 200 Hamas targets were hit by the Israeli Army

The Israeli Air Force said it attacked around 200 Hamas military targets overnight, while the naval force launched an attack on a military camp that the Islamist group used for “training and storing weapons,” according to a statement. release.

The military institution pointed out that recently the troops discovered a “terrorist” tunnel during their ground raid that was camouflaged under a mosque.

“Following the direction of ground troops, fighter jets and helicopters of the Israel Defense Forces attacked a terrorist cell, which launched anti-tank missiles at the soldiers,” the press release added.

6:32 (BOG) Total death toll rises to 193 in the occupied West Bank since October 7

At least eight more Palestinians died in the northern occupied West Bank during an Israeli raid in the city of Tulkarem, bringing the death toll to 193 since the escalation of violence began on October 7, following of the surprise attack by Hamas in southern Israel.

Against this backdrop, 2023 has become the brightest year in the West Bank since the Second Intifada.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health indicated that the deaths occurred as a result of “shootings by the Israeli occupation” and that the ages of those who lost their lives ranged between 21 and 32 years.

6:15 (BOG) HRW: attacks on hospitals in Gaza could be prosecuted as war crimes

Human Rights Watch (HRW) called for an investigation into the attacks by Israeli forces on health facilities in the Gaza Strip, after ensuring that these assaults could be judged as war crimes.

The human rights organization noted that the offensives are destroying the enclave’s health system, as the Israeli Army advances its ground operation, which it maintains seeks to “eliminate” the Hamas group.

“Even the threat of an attack or minor harm can have enormous life-or-death implications for patients and healthcare workers,” HRW said.

Israel defends its actions by ensuring that Hamas has a vast network of tunnels and underground infrastructure that they would take advantage of hospitals to hide their entry into, in addition to hiding militiamen.

5:50 (BOG) Only Al-Ahli Hospital operates in northern Gaza

All hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, except for Al-Ahli, stopped working due to a lack of electricity, medical supplies, such as oxygen and water; as well as the constant bombings that affect health infrastructure.

This was confirmed by the UN Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office during its daily report on the impact of the conflict on civilians, in the midst of the ongoing war between the Israeli Army and the Islamist group Hamas.

The Office added that all humanitarian hopes are pinned on the Al-Ahli hospital, where, according to estimates, there are around 500 patients still receiving medical care.

Likewise, the organization reported that the Al-Shifa hospital, the main health center in the enclave, faces the most critical situation, since it has been affected in recent days by constant armed clashes and Israeli bombings in its surroundings. Some 650 patients, 36 babies in incubators and some 1,500 refugees were left to fend for themselves due to the closure of operations within the health center.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, outside the hospital in Khan Younis, Tuesday, November 14, 2023. AP – Fatima Shbair

On several occasions, the Israeli Army had ordered the evacuation of hospitals in northern Gaza, due to the threat of the intensification of its operations. The WHO has expressed concern about what it considers a “death sentence” for patients.

With Reuters, AP and local media