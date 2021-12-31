The Netherlands has started the year 2022 with a bang, despite the fireworks ban. It was restless in some places. So many people gathered on Dam Square in Amsterdam that the police were forced to clear the area around the National Monument. At least 15 people were arrested in Dinteloord. In Groningen and Lunteren, among others, there were disturbances between rioters and the police. In Kootwijkerbroek, two young people were injured in a fireworks accident. One of them lost his hand. Read all about old and new at home and abroad in our live blog.

