Thursday, June 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: this is how the search for the submarine that went to the Titanic progresses; oxygen runs out

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in World
0
LIVE: this is how the search for the submarine that went to the Titanic progresses; oxygen runs out

Close


Close

Difference Between Submarine and Submersible

.

Photo:

iStock/OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS/AFP

.

Follow the minute by minute search for the submersible, which has 5 people inside.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

See also  Schools impose “Friday exams” to ensure student attendance

#LIVE #search #submarine #Titanic #progresses #oxygen #runs

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Quartararo, what bad luck! Hurts himself running in Amsterdam | FP

Quartararo, what bad luck! Hurts himself running in Amsterdam | FP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result