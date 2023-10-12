Since the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group broke out in the Middle East, some of the countries that have nationals in the area close to the fighting began their repatriation.

Colombia is one of the nations that announced that it was beginning operations to guarantee the return of those who have asked to return to the country.

This Thursday, the Colombian Air Force stated that the first aircraft of the humanitarian mission arrived in Israeli territory. Follow the minute by minute of the return of the Colombians.

06:30 Attention to Colombians in Israel The attention channels for Colombians who are in a vulnerable situation or have been affected by the attacks in Israel are the following: Emergency number: +972 (0) 542349992 See also Ukraine - Russia war: latest news live | Brussels will propose the creation of a special court to judge Russian crimes in Ukraine Email: [email protected] 05:33 Air Force aircraft arrives in Israel The first plane sent by the Colombian government to Israel is already in Tel Aviv, it is the FAC-1219 aircraft of the Aerospace Force.

