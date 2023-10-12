You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Return of compatriots trapped in Israel.
Colombian Air Force
The Colombian Air Force is carrying out operations to return more than 100 people to the country.
Since the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group broke out in the Middle East, some of the countries that have nationals in the area close to the fighting began their repatriation.
Colombia is one of the nations that announced that it was beginning operations to guarantee the return of those who have asked to return to the country.
This Thursday, the Colombian Air Force stated that the first aircraft of the humanitarian mission arrived in Israeli territory. Follow the minute by minute of the return of the Colombians.
Attention to Colombians in Israel
The attention channels for Colombians who are in a vulnerable situation or have been affected by the attacks in Israel are the following:
Emergency number: +972 (0) 542349992
Email: [email protected]
Air Force aircraft arrives in Israel
The first plane sent by the Colombian government to Israel is already in Tel Aviv, it is the FAC-1219 aircraft of the Aerospace Force.
