More than 35 million Argentines are called to the polls to elect the next president among the five candidates to occupy the Executive Branch.

Additionally, 130 national deputies and 43 Mercosur parliamentarians will be elected in the 24 districts (the 23 provinces and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires) and 24 senators in eight provinces.

Entre Ríos, Catamarca and the province of Buenos Aires will decide their governor and the city of Buenos Aires its head of government.

Voting hours are between 8:00 in the morning and 6:00 in the afternoon throughout the national territory and in the country. It is mandatory for all people between 18 and 70 years old and optional for young people between 16 and 18 years old and for those over 70 years old.

Javier Milei, Sergio Massa, Patricia Bullrich, Myriam Bregman and Juan Schiaretti face each other in the race, with the first three being the most likely to win the position.

To win in the first round, one of the five presidential formulas must win in today’s general elections 45% of the votes or 40% of the votes and a difference of 10 points with respect to the pair that is in second place.

The City of Buenos Aires also chooses today who will be its new head of Government for the next four years. But this time, unlike the system used in the PASO (Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory) last August, voters will use two paper ballots: one for national positions, and another for local positions.

People who cannot attend the elections and have a valid justification must go with their document to the nearest police station where they are and request a written certification that justifies the impossibility of voting to avoid the fine and other sanctions. corresponding.

On this occasion, more than one million young people aged 16 and 17, who represent 3.3% of the voters on the register, are able to vote today in the general elections. According to figures from the National Electoral Directorate, there are a total of 1,168,033 adolescents between 16 and 17 years old, almost 47% more than in the last elections.

8:10 a.m. Jorge Macri casts his vote “We have to see if today’s votes are enough,” said Jorge Macri, candidate for head of the Buenos Aires Government for Together for Change, after voting at a school in Palermo. “I hope that many people vote and we do very well and it is a day of great joy,” added the cousin of former president Mauricio Macri. “We just started, but they opened all the tables quickly and early and the two-ballot election system is quick and easy,” said the JxC representative. 7:43 a.m. President Alberto Fernández voted Alberto Fernández arrived this Sunday minutes after 9:30 (Argentine time) to vote at the Argentine Catholic University (UCA). With no other voters present at his table, the president cast his vote quickly. When asked if he will retire from politics after December 10, he said “that doesn’t matter.” See also Usa, shooting in Kentucky: 5 dead including the attacker 6:40 a.m. Myriam Bregman, the first presidential candidate to vote: “We are not in a runoff” “We are very happy after the debate. The left has a lot to say”, highlighted Myriam Bregman (Left Front and Workers-Unity, FIT-U), although she criticized that they arrive “almost at the end of the campaign”. “It is very important that everyone votes according to her convictions,” the presidential candidate continued before casting her vote at the Don Bosco School, in downtown Buenos Aires. 6:00 am Schools open With the opening of the schools, the electoral process began throughout all the provinces. Around 86,000 members of the national and provincial armed and security forces are involved in the operation to guard the general elections that are taking place today throughout the country.

