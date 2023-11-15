You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Bodies of people killed in a bombing lie on the ground in the courtyard of Al-Shifa hospital.
The conflict has now been going on for more than a month. The hospital crisis in the Gaza Strip is imminent.
It has been more than a month since the bombings in the Middle East between militants of the Islamist group Hamas and Israeli government troops.
The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is alarming and Hundreds of bodies lie outside hospitals, especially in Al Shifa, where the Israeli Army has engaged in operations that have been classified as “war crimes” by Hamas.
(We recommend you read: Israeli Army carries out ‘selective operation’ in Gaza hospital; this is known).
For their part, spokespersons for the Israeli defense forces have warned that the actions carried out are aimed at collecting intelligence information for the search for hostages in one of the hospital’s basements.
In addition, patrols in the Strip have not ceasedsince according to the Israeli troops, they must continue to identify militiamen who may be infiltrating the population that occupies the place.
(Also: The Israeli Army announces the seizure of the Hamas Government headquarters in Gaza).
We tell you minute by minute what is happening in Middle East:
UN agency regrets that the fuel arriving in Gaza is not for water or hospitals
The director of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, Thomas Whiteregretted that the fuel received today in the enclave has been restricted by Israel and will not be directed to “water or hospitals.”
“We have just received 23,027 liters of fuel from Egypt, but its use has been restricted by the Israeli authorities only to transport aid from Rafah. There is no fuel for water or hospitals,” he said.
*With information from EFE
