You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Sebastián Piñera, former president of Chile.
EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
Sebastián Piñera, former president of Chile.
Minute by minute of the fatal accident of Sebastián Piñera
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The tragic news of the death of the former Chilean president Sebastian Piñera It has shocked Chile and the entire world.
On February 6, the former president was piloting the aircraft that crashed in Lake Ranco. Being the the only fatal victim of the accidentsince his sister and two other companions managed to get out of the plane and swim to the shore of the lake.
Know minute by minute about new information about the accident.
Alberto van Klaveren announces date and place of Piñera's funeral
Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren announced that the funeral will be on Friday morning at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Santiago.
Senator Francisco Chahuán calls for the unity of Chile
The senator mentioned that he felt “very hurt” by Piñera's death. Likewise, he called for the country to unite: “Polarization is not the way for Chile.”
Chileans gather at the entrance of Piñera's house
Hundreds of citizens arrive at Piñera's house to leave floral arrangements and lit candles
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #commemorations #death #Sebastián #Piñera #progress
Leave a Reply