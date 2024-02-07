The tragic news of the death of the former Chilean president Sebastian Piñera It has shocked Chile and the entire world.

On February 6, the former president was piloting the aircraft that crashed in Lake Ranco. Being the the only fatal victim of the accidentsince his sister and two other companions managed to get out of the plane and swim to the shore of the lake.

Know minute by minute about new information about the accident.

6:32 Alberto van Klaveren announces date and place of Piñera's funeral Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren announced that the funeral will be on Friday morning at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Santiago. 6 o'clock Senator Francisco Chahuán calls for the unity of Chile The senator mentioned that he felt “very hurt” by Piñera's death. Likewise, he called for the country to unite: “Polarization is not the way for Chile.” See also Poland announces that it will no longer supply weapons to Ukraine: these are the reasons 5 o'clock Chileans gather at the entrance of Piñera's house Hundreds of citizens arrive at Piñera's house to leave floral arrangements and lit candles

