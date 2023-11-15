The Colombian National Team is preparing to face the next matches, after three consecutive draws in the South American qualifying round towards the FIFA World Cup Mexico/United States/Canada 2026​.

The team will face Brazil and Paraguay on dates 5 and 6 of the tie.

Prior to these meetings, several details of the preparation that is being carried out by the tricolor are known.

You can read: Is Colombia playing against the worst Brazil in history? Injured, but dangerous rival

The jewel that Brazil brings to face Colombia His name is Endrick, he is the player who shines in the Brazilian squad, because he is a promise, but he has everything to become a reality, to be one of the best. See also Two Trump co-defendants turn themselves in in Georgia in election interference case At only 17 years old he is already tied up by Real Madrid and has shown so many signs of scoring talent. This is his first call-up to the senior Brazil team. Santiago Arias will not play Last Thursday the technician Nestor Lorenzo announced the list of those summoned to face Brazil and Paraguay. However, last minute news was reported on Friday. The coaching staff reported that the player Santiago Arias of the FC Cincinnati – USA club will not be able to fulfill the call made by technical director Néstor Lorenzo.The new player who will join the group of footballers will be Yerry Mina from ACF Fiorentina – Italy Loss in the Colombian National Team The coaching staff of the Colombian Senior National Team indicated that Mateo Cassierra from Zenit – Russia will not be able to fulfill the call arranged by technical director Néstor Lorenzo for the matches corresponding to dates 5 and 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The new player who will make up the group of footballers will be Juan Camilo Hernández from the Columbus Crew – USA and he will be joining the concentration in Barranquilla, as soon as possible. See also Daniel Martínez enters the 'top' 10 of the Tour of the Basque Country Possible surprises in training Néstor Lorenzo, the coach of the Colombian National Team, already has an idea of ​​the formation he will put in place tomorrow. Press versions speak of two doubts: one in the central defense (Carlos Cuesta or Jhon Lucumí) and one in the middle (Kevin Castaño or Ríchard Ríos). The formation that Lorenzo would have in his head: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Cuesta o Lucumí, Dávinson Sánchez, Déiver Machado; Mateus Uribe, Jéfferson Lerma, Castaño or Rios; Rafael Santos Borré, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.

You can also read: