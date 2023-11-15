You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Barranquilla November 13, 2023. Training of the Colombian Soccer Team.
There could be two surprises in the lineup to play against Brazil.
The Colombian National Team is preparing to face the next matches, after three consecutive draws in the South American qualifying round towards the FIFA World Cup Mexico/United States/Canada 2026.
The team will face Brazil and Paraguay on dates 5 and 6 of the tie.
Prior to these meetings, several details of the preparation that is being carried out by the tricolor are known.
His name is Endrick, he is the player who shines in the Brazilian squad, because he is a promise, but he has everything to become a reality, to be one of the best.
At only 17 years old he is already tied up by Real Madrid and has shown so many signs of scoring talent. This is his first call-up to the senior Brazil team.
Santiago Arias will not play
Last Thursday the technician Nestor Lorenzo announced the list of those summoned to face Brazil and Paraguay. However, last minute news was reported on Friday.
The coaching staff reported that the player Santiago Arias of the FC Cincinnati – USA club will not be able to fulfill the call made by technical director Néstor Lorenzo.The new player who will join the group of footballers will be Yerry Mina from ACF Fiorentina – Italy
Loss in the Colombian National Team
The coaching staff of the Colombian Senior National Team indicated that Mateo Cassierra from Zenit – Russia will not be able to fulfill the call arranged by technical director Néstor Lorenzo for the matches corresponding to dates 5 and 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The new player who will make up the group of footballers will be Juan Camilo Hernández from the Columbus Crew – USA and he will be joining the concentration in Barranquilla, as soon as possible.
Possible surprises in training
Néstor Lorenzo, the coach of the Colombian National Team, already has an idea of the formation he will put in place tomorrow. Press versions speak of two doubts: one in the central defense (Carlos Cuesta or Jhon Lucumí) and one in the middle (Kevin Castaño or Ríchard Ríos).
The formation that Lorenzo would have in his head: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Cuesta o Lucumí, Dávinson Sánchez, Déiver Machado; Mateus Uribe, Jéfferson Lerma, Castaño or Rios; Rafael Santos Borré, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.
