On October 7, the Israeli army declared the state of war after a strong combined attack from Loop. The alarm began with the launching of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of Palestinian militiamen into Israeli territory.

He responsible group is Hamas, who confirmed the deployment of more than 5,000 rockets towards the heart of Tel Aviv.

The conflict has so far caused 700 Israeli deaths and more than 2,400 injuries, as well as the kidnapping of several dozen more, which could reach around 130, if the figures expressed by Hamas and its ally, Islamic Jihad, are true.

On the Palestinian side, the number of victims from the response bombings of Israel on Gaza It amounts to around 415 dead and around 2,300 injured, according to health sources in the area.

Israel’s response in Gaza.

On the other hand, countries around the world have also raised alarms about the possible deaths of their citizens in conflict zones.

Then follow minute by minute of everything that is happening in the Middle East.

01:15 260 bodies recovered from place where festival was held At least 260 bodies have been recovered by Israeli emergency services from the desert area near the Gaza Strip where hundreds of young people were celebrating an electronic music festival early Saturday, when members of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas burst in shooting. 00:30 They report at least 1,100 deaths and nearly 5,000 injuries The conflict has so far caused 700 Israeli deaths and more than 2,400 injuries, as well as the kidnapping of several dozen more, which could reach around 130, if the figures expressed by Hamas and its ally, Islamic Jihad, are true. On the Palestinian side, the number of victims as a result of Israel's response bombings on Gaza amounts to around 415 dead and around 2,300 injured, according to health sources in the strip. 0:15 Iran ratified its support for Palestine "Iran supports the legitimate defense of the Palestinian nation," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared this Sunday. The president assured that Israel must be "held responsible." "The Zionist regime and its supporters (…) must be held responsible in this matter," Raisi said in a message addressed "to the Palestinian nation," according to Islamic Republic television. 00:00 Israel declares a state of national emergency On the morning of October 7, hundreds of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. After this, the Government declared a state of emergency at the national level.

Laura Natalia Bohórquez Roncancio

