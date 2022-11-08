States like Vermont and Pennsylvania are among the first to open the polls this Tuesday, November 8, for the midterm elections, which will renew the entire House of Representatives and more than a third of the Senate. These could be the most important legislative elections in history and serve as a prelude to the 2024 presidential elections with a possible return to the contest of the controversial former president Donald Trump.

Some elections that determine the remaining two years of the Joe Biden Administration and glimpse the path of the next Government.

Voting is already underway. At 6:00 am local time, East Coast states such as Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maine and Virginia, as well as others such as Indiana, Kentucky and Louisiana opened the polls and opened the crucial day. election in the United States.

Americans elect all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and more than a third of the Senate, made up of 100 legislators. In addition, the elections will determine 36 of the 50 state governors and numerous mayors.





Illustration image. © France 24

Currently, the blue caucus controls the Lower House and holds a tight majority in the Senate, due to the tiebreaker vote to which Vice President Kamala Harris is entitled.

Democrats and Republicans thus compete for control of Congress, but with a House of Representatives that is renewed every two years and a Senate with members elected for a period of six years, beyond the seats, the policies of the current Government , as part of what will be the next Administration, facing the presidential elections of 2024.

Follow here the most relevant events of the day this November 8:

8:38 (BOG) Several states in the country open the polls

With 41 million votes cast in advance, the polls opened on November 8, according to official figures.

Added to these votes are the ballots that are being cast in dozens of the 50 states, after the polls opened at 6:00 am, local time, in towns in the east, center and south of the country.

أDozens of people vote in the midterm elections, at the Eastport Volunteer Fire Center, in Annapolis, Maryland, on November 8, 2022. © ©Reuters

The inhabitants of Vermont, in the east, were the first to vote, after the election day began, at 5:00 a.m.

However, the authorities point out that a third of the electorate had already voted, so large lines are not expected there.

Voting began at 6:00 am in states such as Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, among others.

Depending on the nation’s time zones, more regions are gradually added.

9:03 (BOG) Trump would announce his candidacy for the Presidency on November 15

At the close of his rally in Ohio, the controversial former Republican president said that in the coming days he will make “a big announcement” related to the presidential elections.

“I am going to make a very important announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida (…) In 2024 we are going to recover our magnificent White House,” he proclaimed.

After the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters, who refused to recognize the victory in the past elections of the current president, Joe Biden, the Democrats insist that democracy would be at risk from the country.

9:21 (BOG) The politics at stake with midterms

Depending on the results of these elections, the ability of the current Administration to take legislative action on internal issues such as the national budget and abortion will be determined.

In fact, the voters of some states also decide this Tuesday in different referendums on the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, the use of marijuana, the electoral system and the payment of taxes, among other issues.







03:30

In addition, the balance in the Legislative will establish the foreign policy decisions of the Administration in the midst of a complex panorama at the global level due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and its respective effects on the scarcity of hydrocarbons and inflation.