Inter and Juventus faced each other again for a place in the Italian Cup final, three weeks before the semi-final first leg: it finished 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium, with a fiery finish and the expulsions of Lukaku, Handanovic and Cuadrado, with of the disqualification later canceled for the black and white curve for racist insults to the Inter striker. Return entrusted to Daniele Doveri, from the Rome 1 section, with assistants Meli and Alassio, fourth official Mariani, to Var Di Paolo with assistant Di Martino.