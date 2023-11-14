The Red Cross is cautious about the government’s proposal to bring injured children from Gaza to the Netherlands. According to Carla Jonkers, head of International Emergency Aid at the Dutch Red Cross, it is “absolutely” preferable to take care of the children in Egypt. And the Israeli army has confirmed the identity of a young Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas. Never before has the army released details about hostages who have not yet been released. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

#LIVE #Red #Cross #accommodate #injured #Gaza #children #Netherlands