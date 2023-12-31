The New Year was a turbulent one in many places in our country. The police were busy everywhere with vandalism, arson, riots and escorting emergency services. The ME performed in various cities, including Amsterdam, Delft, Rotterdam and Zaandam. A man died after a violent incident in Leek, Groningen. Fireworks caused many victims, for example a 19-year-old man died in Haarlem. The Eye Hospital in Rotterdam speaks of an old-fashioned horror night. Read everything about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 here.

