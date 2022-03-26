The Dutch national team will play its first international match of the year tonight. In the run-up to the world championship in November in Qatar, Denmark will be the opponent in the Johan Cruijff Arena from 8.45 pm. Halfway through, the Orange squad leads 3-1 thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn, Nathan Aké and Memphis Depay (penalty). Jannik Vestergaard scored the Danish goal. A meeting with Germany will follow on Tuesday. Both matches are practice matches.
• Orange with 1-3-4-1-2 formation
• Arbitrator: Lawrence Visser (Bel)
• Denmark is ninth in the world ranking, the Netherlands tenth
Louis van Gaal implemented a new game system in training this week, which, according to the national coach, can best be explained as 1-3-4-1-2. Christian Eriksen is part of the player group for Denmark. The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during the European Championship match between Denmark and Finland last summer. The Netherlands still has a small chance of being group head during the draw for the World Cup on April 1. Denmark and Germany have to win anyway.
