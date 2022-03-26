The Dutch national team will play its first international match of the year tonight. In the run-up to the world championship in November in Qatar, Denmark will be the opponent in the Johan Cruijff Arena from 8.45 pm. Halfway through, the Orange squad leads 3-1 thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn, Nathan Aké and Memphis Depay (penalty). Jannik Vestergaard scored the Danish goal. A meeting with Germany will follow on Tuesday. Both matches are practice matches.

• Orange with 1-3-4-1-2 formation

• Arbitrator: Lawrence Visser (Bel)

• Denmark is ninth in the world ranking, the Netherlands tenth