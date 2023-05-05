The Netherlands will celebrate Liberation Day again on Friday. Shortly after midnight, 96-year-old British former soldier Marie Scott lit the National Liberation Fire in Wageningen. She is the first female veteran to ignite the Liberation Fire in the Gelderland town at Hotel de Wereld, the place where negotiations took place in May 1945 about the capitulation of the German occupiers. Liberation festivals are held in fourteen cities. Follow all developments in our live blog.

#LIVE #Netherlands #celebrates #Liberation #Day #female #WWII #veteran #ignites #Liberation #Fire