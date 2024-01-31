We are just a few hours away from the winter transfer market closing in Europe's main leagues and the clubs are working against the clock to complete their squads and face the remainder of the season.
Follow the latest news live. Will there be any surprises?
Luka Modric is experiencing an atypical situation at Real Madrid. The Croatian has a substitute role this season and the club hoped that a million-dollar offer would come from Arabia for him. According to reports from the SER Chain, if an offer had been produced, Madrid would possibly have accepted it. Now, Modric's future is up in the air, since let's remember that his contract ends on June 30.
Moise Kean had practically closed his arrival at Atlético de Madrid, however the signing fell at the last minute due to the injury suffered by the player. Now, Kean finds himself back in Turin where he will try to find a last minute exit.
Who does seem to be a new red and white player is Gabriel Paulista. The Spanish-Brazilian defender has terminated his contract with Valencia and is already in Madrid to sign for the red and white club.
Bayern Munich signed Bryan Zaragoza and let the player play on loan at Granada until the end of the season. However, now the Germans have changed their mind and want the player to join the Bavarian discipline now. For this they have offered 3 million euros, but it seems that they are not enough. We will see how the negotiations between both clubs finally end.
