There is less and less time left for one of the dates marked on the football calendar: the presentation of the prestigious Golden Ballwith the novelty that for the first time, the event will be co-organized by UEFA along with the traditional organization of the magazineFrance Football.
This year it seems very difficult for a Real Madrid player not to end up lifting the prestigious award. Los Merengues have won the Champions League and La Liga, thanks to great individual performances.
With the 2024/25 season already underway, Madrid have already lifted their first trophy, thanks to the victory over Atalanta in the European Super Cup. With the super team they have put together, the sky seems to be the limit for Ancelotti’s men.
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
VINICIUS JUNIOR
|
REAL MADRID
|
BELLINGHAM
|
REAL MADRID
|
RODRI
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
KYLIAN MBAPPÉ
|
REAL MADRID (PSG)
|
EMILIANO MARTINEZ
|
ASTON VILLA
|
FEDERICO VALVERDE
|
REAL MADRID
|
PHIL FODEN
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
Ruben Dias
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
GRANIT XHAKA
|
BAYER LEVERKUSEN
|
Nico Williams
|
ATHLETIC BILBAO
|
ERLING HAALAND
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
LAUTARO MARTINEZ
|
INTER MILAN
|
LAMINE YAMAL
|
BARCELONA
|
TONI KROOS
|
REAL MADRID (RETIRED)
|
ARTEM DOVBIK
|
ROME
|
MATS HUMMELS
|
ROME (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)
|
Martin Odegarde
|
ARSENAL
|
FLORIAN WIRTZ
|
BAYER LEVERKUSEN
|
DANI OLMO
|
BARCELONA (LEIPZIG)
|
VITINHA
|
PSG
|
Declan Rice
|
ARSENAL
|
COLE PALMER
|
CHELSEA
|
HARRY KANE
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI
|
BARCELONA
|
Bernardo Silva
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
BUKAYO SAKA
|
ARSENAL
|
HAKAN CALHANOGLU
|
INTER
|
WILLIAM SALIBA
|
ARSENAL
|
ADEMOLA LOOKMAN
|
ATALANTA
|
Alejandro Grimaldo
|
BAYER LEVERKUSEN
The full list of finalists for the 2024 Men’s Ballon d’Or
More information about the 2024 Ballon d’Or:
#LIVE #list #finalists #win #mens #Ballon #dOr
Leave a Reply