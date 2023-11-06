This November 6, the Israeli Army announced a new corridor to the north of the Gaza Strip so that civilians can move to the south of the enclave, at a time when its troops surround Gaza City and intensify attacks. One day after one month of the start of the ongoing war, in response to the surprise attack by Hamas that left 1,400 dead, 18 United Nations agencies signed a joint statement requesting an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave. 10,022 Gazans have died, including more than 4,100 children, have died in the midst of the bombings, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health of that Palestinian territory.

The Israeli Army’s attacks on the Gaza Strip are intensifying, by land, sea and air. Israeli troops are expected to enter Gaza City, the enclave’s main city, in the next 48 hoursaccording to the local press, after the troops of the country with a Jewish majority announced that they surrounded that town and divided the besieged coastal strip into two: north and south.

Israeli forces are advancing their ground incursion, after claiming that they attacked 450 Hamas targets in the enclave and that their troops took over a military compound in the last 24 hours. Palestinian authorities reported more than 200 deaths during the nighttime bombings alone.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, continues his tour of the Middle East, where this Monday, November 6, he met with senior officials in Turkey, where he assured that he held talks to extend humanitarian aid to Gazan territory.

Below are the main news of the day:

06:33 (BOG) UN agencies call for immediate ceasefire

This November 6, heads of several United Nations (UN) organizations made a joint call for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as attacks against the enclave intensify.

Signatories of the appeal include Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization and Martin Griffiths, UN aid chief.

Heads of 18 UN agencies & NGOs issue a joint statement on #Loop.



In a joint statement, they assured that “an entire population is besieged and attacked, they are denied access to the essentials to survive, their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship are bombed. This is unacceptable.”

“We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. 30 days have passed. Enough is enough. This must end now,” they stated in the document.

06:15 (BOG) China calls for “guaranteeing the safety of civilians and hospitals” in the Palestinian territories

This Monday, China called for “guaranteeing the safety of civilians and hospitals” in the territories under Palestinian occupation and stated that it will ask the UN Security Council to “adopt responsible and meaningful measures” to “alleviate the crisis and protect civilians.” “.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, condemned this November 6 in a press conference “the acts that harm civilians, destroy civilian infrastructure and violate international humanitarian law” and the “violations of basic norms of international relations”.

FILE-Palestinian men sit on the ground near a damaged ambulance, participate in Friday noon prayers, at the emergency entrance of the Nasser hospital, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 27, 2023 © AFP/Mahmud Hams

Likewise, the Chinese official urged “to maintain maximum calm and restraint”, to “cease fire and hostilities immediately”, and “to guarantee the safety of civilians and of hospitals and other civilian facilities specially protected by the Geneva Convention”, to “avoid a greater humanitarian catastrophe”.

Wang recalled the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly recently, calling for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian aid access. At the same time, he reiterated Beijing’s support for the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

05:51 (BOG) Israel announces new safe corridor north of the Gaza Strip

This Monday, the Israeli Army claimed to have opened a new safe corridor so that the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip who still remain in the north can move to the south.

Avichay Adraee, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, spoke on his X account about it: “For your safety, take advantage of the moment to advance south, beyond Wadi Gaza.” At the same time, Adraee noted that Israel will open Salah-al-Din Street for this purpose between 10:00 (local time) and 14:00 (local time).

People flee their homes in Khan Younis, amid Israeli attacks in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 9, 2023. © Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

05:40 (BOG) Partial restoration of communications in the Gaza Strip

“We would like to announce the start of communication services (landline, cellular and internet) gradually, in different regions of the sector after being separated from the Israeli side,” Paltel, a Palestinian telecommunications company, said in a statement.

Communications were partially restored in the Gaza Strip on Monday morning, after the enclave suffered its third signal blackout last Sunday since the escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Although the signal has been restored in parts of the southern half of the Gaza Strip, in the northern half communications are still difficult; enclave territory controlled mostly by the Israeli Army.

05:30 (BOG) UN: Essential foodstuffs will run out in one to three days in the Gaza Strip

Estimates from the World Food Programme, one of the largest humanitarian organizations of the United Nations, ensure that essential foodstuffs such as rice, vegetable oil and legumes in the Gaza Strip will run out in between one and three days.

The food that has been able to enter the enclave from Egypt is very scarce compared to the needs of civilians – especially ready-to-eat foods such as canned tuna or date bars – and is distributed in the south of the Gaza Strip.

People mourn the deaths of Palestinians who died in retaliation to the latest infiltration operation into Israel, outside al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

On Sunday, November 5, the UN Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office (OCHA) noted that “a limited number” of trucks with humanitarian supplies were able to cross the Rafah border crossing, without giving an exact number. Since October 21 – when Israel and Egypt accepted the restricted entry of humanitarian aid – 451 trucks with this type of aid have entered the enclave.

With Reuters and EFE