This Wednesday, December 6, the Israeli Army bombs Khan Younis, the main city in the south of the Gaza Strip, a day after indicating that its troops arrived in the heart of the devastated city. For its part, Hamas assured that it fights in violent clashes with Israeli soldiers. Meanwhile, the UN warns of an “increased risk of atrocity crimes” in the enclave. The increase in fatalities does not stop, amid new attacks throughout the territory, while the central Al-Aqsa hospital reports a serious shortage of supplies to care for the magnitude of injuries.

The essential:

The Army surrounds Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza, amid fighting with Hamas militants.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his troops must remain in Gaza for a time after the war, to guarantee security.

Fuel and medical supplies run out at Al-Aqsa Hospital, amid rising fatalities and injuries.

At least 34 Palestinians died on December 6 after an Israeli attack in central Gaza.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, warns of an “increased risk of atrocity crimes” in Gaza.

7:25 (BOG) Netanyahu: the Israeli Army must remain in Gaza after the war to guarantee security

“I want to say one more word about the day after Hamas: Gaza must be demilitarized, and for Gaza to be demilitarized there is only one force that can demilitarize it and that power is the IDF. No international force can be responsible for that. We saw in others places what happened when they brought international forces to demilitarize. I am not willing to close my eyes and accept any other arrangement,” Netanyahu said in a press conference.

This is not the first time that the Israeli leader has argued that his country’s troops should remain in the Palestinian enclave for a while after the war ends to, he maintains, guarantee security.

File-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 28 of 2023. © Abir Sultan/Pool/Via Reuters

Previously, His Administration indicated that it would be a provisional measure, but has not specified for how long. The United States Government, the main ally of the country with a Jewish majority, has already indicated that Israel must not “reoccupy” Gazaonce the escalation of the ongoing conflict ends.

7:11 (BOG) UN warns of ‘increased risk of atrocity crimes’ in Gaza

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk,gave the warning, urgingthe parties to the conflict to refrain from committing violations of International Humanitarian Law.

“My humanitarian colleagues have described the situation as apocalyptic. Under these circumstances, there is a greater risk of atrocity crimes being committed,” said Türk, from Geneva.

“Urgent measures need to be taken, both by stakeholders and all States, particularly those with influence, to prevent such crimes,” he added.

File-Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, November 8, 2023. AP – Hatem Moussa

6:47 (BOG) The Israeli Army surrounds Khan Yunis, while it intensifies its attacks in southern Gaza

Israeli troops engage in fierce clashes with Hamas militants in southern Gaza after reaching the heart of the city of Khan Younis, the main city in that area of ​​the enclave.

The expansion of the ground offensive to that area forces civilians to seek refuge elsewhere, but decreases the number of areas to seek relative safety.

An Israeli artillery unit operates on the border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group, as seen from southern Israel, on December 5, 2023. © Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

However, the country’s Army led by Benjamin Netanyahu continues bombing along the besieged coastal strip. Israeli warplanes attacked targets throughout the densely populated territory, in one of the “most intense” phases of fighting since Israel declared war on Hamas, in response to its surprise attack on October 7, which left around 1,200 people dead.

With Reuters, AP and local media