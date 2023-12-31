In The Hague, police officers were pelted with heavy fireworks. Bottles containing flammable material were also thrown at the police. The riot police were deployed on site to enter the neighborhood. The police made at least one arrest when someone threw fireworks at one of the police officers on a bicycle. And the fireworks shows in Rotterdam and The Hague will definitely go ahead, and those in Amsterdam will most likely also go ahead. Read everything about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 here.

