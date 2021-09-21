The Government announced on Tuesday that the obligation to wear a chinstrap in the open air is being lifted, as part of a series of eases to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus quarantine.

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, also specified that “the capacity is increased to 100%” in economic, commercial, recreational and social activities in closed places, and to 50% in discotheques.

Although still the scope of the ads is unknown, it is expected that they are linked to the opening of restrictive measures due to the pandemic.

In fact, the City of Buenos Aires had announced days ago to ease many of the restrictions that were still in force due to the coronavirus.

In the Buenos Aires area there is no longer any occupancy limit in social gatherings and shops, so meetings can be held in homes, bars, restaurants and shopping malls. The capacity for massive shows is also being expanded.

The main formal change in the scope of the City, in a context in which most of the activities were already taking place, whether enabled or not, is that there is no longer capacity for social gatherings in homes, commercial and professional activities and common spaces of hotels and buildings.

News in development.

AFG