It starts from Isernia

–

The Isernia-Blockhaus is one of the most insidious stages: the Apennines have always hurt. The Blockhaus is part of the Maiella massif and is the mountain where Eddy Merckx, in 1967, took his first stage victory in the Giro. The start in Isernia is on the Macerone Pass, which is followed by the demanding ascent of Rionero Sannitico. Still uphill to Roccaraso, and after about 90 km you face Passo Lanciano (Pretoro side: 10.3 km at 7.6%, max 14%). Challenging descent for the slopes up to Lettomanoppello, and in Roccamorice the final climb of 13 km begins: 1141 meters in altitude, average gradient 8.4% and max 14% 4 km from the finish. For almost 10 km the slope remains above 9% with peaks up to 14%. The last 200 meters around 8%. The climb is full of hairpin bends that break the rhythm: this stage can really hurt those who are not yet in shape.