New years eveIt will take a while here, but on the other side of the world they are already leaving 2021 behind them. Traditionally, the Polynesian archipelago, the Line Islands, part of Kiribati, are the first to usher in the New Year at 11 a.m. our time. Furthermore, the fireworks show in the Australian city of Sydney will continue this year, but due to a shortage of self-tests, the turnout could be disappointing. Read all about old and new at home and abroad in our live blog.