The far-right economist Javier Milei won the second round of the presidential elections this Sunday in Argentina, obtaining 55.95% of the votes, with almost 87% of the tables counted, and defeated the ruling party Sergio Massa, who adds 44.04% of the votes

Some 35.8 million Argentines were called to elect the new president in a runoff, after in the general elections of October 22 the official candidate, Sergio Massa, obtained 36.78% of the votes and the leader of La Libertad Avanza (extreme), Javier Milei, 29.99%.

Milei’s vice-presidential formula is the far-right deputy Victoria Villarruel and, with today’s results, both will take office on December 10.

When casting his vote earlier, Milei seemed “calm” and “satisfied”, despite the “campaign of fear” that, he claimed, his rival carried out against him.

“We are very satisfied. We did an enormous job despite the campaign of fear and the dirty campaign that they have waged on us,” Milei told journalists stationed at the door of the university establishment in the capital’s Almagro neighborhood, where he voted.

Minutes, when the official results of the scrutiny were not known, the Peronist candidate and Minister of Economy Sergio Massa admitted his defeat.

The official candidate recognized the triumph of the leader of La Libertad Avanza (far-right), whom he congratulated as “president of all Argentines.”

Milei entered the runoff after finishing second in the first round on October 22.

Milei is a political ‘outsider’ who, with libertarian ideas, proposes “continuity or change” against the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

In a context of high inflation, increasing poverty and the population’s fatigue with traditional parties, Milei promised to put an end to the “political caste” and sought in his campaign to impose himself as an alternative to the two-party system.

Milei took up the banner of ‘change’ that had been promoted by the opposition coalition Together for Change (center-right) and then obtained the support of the losing candidate of that bloc, Patricia Bullrich, and the former right-wing president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). .

Therefore, his bet for the second round was to turn towards a more moderate position to seduce less radical voters, without losing credibility among his supporters.

News in development