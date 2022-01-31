23:30Anna Salazar

Mañueco, with his vanishing point towards Sánchez, seems to be imbued with the spirit that gave Ayuso victory in the Community of Madrid. In my opinion, he is abusing this resource since he abandons his role as President to occupy that of opposition.

23:29angel sunday

Igea is the only one who dares with a resource that is as effective as it is delicate: irony.

23:25angel sunday

Mañueco knows that one of his weak points, for the years that his party has been governing, is depopulation and he throws balls out: a global problem and he blames Sánchez, again.

23:23

The last block of the debate begins, which deals with depopulation and the rural environment. It will last 20 minutes. It is the longest of all.

23:22Imelda Rodriguez Escanciano

In a debate, the conviction is not only in the content of what is said, but in HOW IT IS SAID, in the PASSION with which a candidate develops his proposals. FEEL what is said, regardless of whether it is more accurate or not. This is perceived by viewers and thus credibility is also configured. It is essential.

23:19angel sunday

A resource should be used only when it contributes and is telegenic (not just big). Because of the glitter.

23:18angel sunday

In taxation, Tudanca bets on ideology. Manueco, by management. Igea struggles to appropriate it.

23:17Anna Salazar

Eye! you have to be careful with brightness when showing graphic documents.

23:16Anna Salazar

Tudanca’s messages on taxation are being the most solid, the most ideological and the ones that best correctly measure the role of taxation in the economy. The other two cases are closer to slogans akin to any other election before the pandemic.

23:15Imelda Rodriguez Escanciano

When one candidate speaks of A and the other answers with B, the spark of interest that DEBATE has, precisely, is lost. That monologue format, which is abused in some replicas, is ineffective. And it causes total disconnection of the viewer.

23:13angel sunday

Where is Tudanca looking?

23:11angel sunday

Mañueco is anchored in the Ayuso model in defense of own taxation, once again taking Sánchez as his opponent. Tudanca reminds him that this is not Madrid and that it makes us unfair competition.

23:09angel sunday

Tudanca clings to the power gesture of the hands, like Merkel.

23:09J.A. Pardal

Francisco Igea opens the tax block

23:08angel sunday

Igea’s crutch in each initial intervention: good or good.

23:07Imelda Rodriguez Escanciano

Authentic leaders, those who are WISHED by the citizens (and voted for), always summon a path. They lift you out of your chair, they excite you, they push you to trust them. Almost nothing. Will we see it in this second part?

23:05angel sunday

Candidates would do well to use the break to rethink their strategy and define their message. Will the advisors give them a bit of Cholismo to reactivate them?

23:04J.A. Pardal

After the break, it will be time to talk about taxation and depopulation, a topic that will close the debate.

23:03J.A. Pardal

After the first three blocks, a five-minute break is reached.

23:01Anna Salazar

The best defense is a good offense. Mañueco continues to focus on Sánchez to take the hits.

23:01angel sunday

Pause to recover from a corseted and unproactive debate.

23:00Imelda Rodriguez Escanciano

Tudanca gives specific examples, from specific places, from specific sectors. And he usually ends his interventions with the word “change”, seeking a permanent link between this movement and his figure. It is important that he argues HOW AND WHY this change should occur. The spectator/voter expects concrete answers, in all of them, beyond the rhetoric, the data, the reproaches. Facts, facts and facts.

22:59angel sunday

Mañueco shows his nervousness on the corruption issue by referring to the other candidates with ill-concealed contempt as “these people.”

22:58angel sunday

You have to assert what has been done but it is already amortized. Proposals and a look to the future are expected in an election. Solutions.

22:57angel sunday

Good point for Tudanca not focusing so much on cases of possible corruption but on the negative consequences for citizens such as impoverishment.

22:57Anna Salazar

For Igea there is only one line of debate: to show that Mañueco was dishonest with him by calling elections. He has appeared in all the blocks, it is a subject that hurts him.

22:55angel sunday

Corruption centers the regeneration block, which is something else. Mañueco is being cornered by Igea and Tudanca. It was one of the most sensitive moments for him due to the open legal issues. Mañueco can’t get out of that debate by settling it with a clear answer, but he gets unnerved. One solution would be to launch his proposals in this regard.

22:54Anna Salazar

After many debates talking about the corruption of the Popular Party, I sublimed the vanishing point of El Hereje by Miguel Delibes (clearly prepared by the debate team).

22:52angel sunday

Some fallacy creeps in… Is a motion of censure not democratic?

22:50angel sunday

If we speak from the heart, we must look at the camera (in the eyes of the viewer) and not be aware of the clock or the monitors.

22:49Imelda Rodriguez Escanciano

What will the people think, the families who are at home watching the debate, in a situation of unemployment -for example- and without expectations of the future? Will any of the above solve any of your daily problems?

22:49Anna Salazar

Every time Igea hits Mañueco, Tudanca is relegated from the debate. The tension of the ex-partners cause too many moments of debate for two. The socialist candidate should try to break that dynamic.

22:46Imelda Rodriguez Escanciano

We need more data regarding the future, more solutions, more facts that support their governmental capacity.

22:46J.A. Pardal

Alfonso Fernández Mañueco opens fire

22:46J.A. Pardal

It is time for the third block of the debate, it is time to talk about democratic regeneration.

22:45Anna Salazar

Great coup by Igea pointing out that the government does not belong to the President but to society

22:45angel sunday

Non-verbal language reveals that Mañueco does not accept blows well.

22:44J.A. Pardal

Last half minute for Francisco Igea in this thematic block.

22:43angel sunday

Igea continues with the spiteful speech, which hurts him at this point. Error clinging to the past and not open focus to the future. You have to be more proactive.

22:43J.A. Pardal

The candidates, this time Francisco Igea, have named Vox for the first time. 37 minutes of debate have passed.

22:42Anna Salazar

Tudanca’s examples help ground the debate to reality, get down to the ground, and that provides greater credibility.

22:42angel sunday

Igea challenges Mañueco to try to bring him to a melee. And, finally, Vox appears.

22:41J.A. Pardal

Just over two minutes left in this block.

22:40angel sunday

Imelda, make a classic mistake in electoral debates: inbreeding. They lose sight of who they are targeting.

22:39angel sunday

It jumps from one question to another without order or structure. A speech must not only be coherent but also have a solid main thesis, supported by secondary ideas, and be well organized. It jumps from FP to free books, passing through the EBAU to budgets. They neglect the idea force.

22:37Imelda Rodriguez Escanciano

They are not debating in the courts. They should keep it in mind at all times. The key is to IMPACT the viewers, the citizens, the people who plan to stay home because they are saturated with politics, because they don’t believe that any politician can do anything good for them. They must be addressed. TO THEM.

22:37angel sunday

Mañueco wants to reinforce his presidential image. He constantly repeats “my Government”.

22:36angel sunday

Listing a list of proposals without further ado is not convincing. Does not reach.

22:35Anna Salazar

That’s right Angel, we’re seeing pretty weak messages.

22:34angel sunday

The message must land on what is concrete and relevant for citizens. Get away from the abstract, which does not challenge or persuade.