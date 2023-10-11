On the fifth day of the offensive launched by Hamas against Israel, the fighting between the Palestinian Islamist movement and the Israeli Army intensifies. During the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, Israel bombed some 200 targets in the Gaza Strip, under a “total siege” by Israeli military forces since Monday. The Hebrew State also announced the deployment of 300,000 soldiers to the border with the Gaza Strip. In parallel, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, described the Hamas attack as an “act of war.” So far, the clashes have left more than 1,200 dead on the Israeli side and more than 1,050 on the Palestinian side.

06:30 Support for Ukraine and Israel are “absolute priorities,” US Treasury says

United States support for Ukraine and Israel, both involved in a conflict, remain Washington’s “absolute priorities,” said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a press conference in Marrakech, on the sidelines of the annual meetings. of the IMF and the World Bank (WB).

“Funding for Ukraine, both military and economic support, as well as resources for Israel, are the top priorities of the Biden administration. We have been perfectly clear with Congress and believe in broad bipartisan support,” said Janet Yellen .

Press Conference | Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen ahead of Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Marrakech, Morocco https://t.co/yrKq0PZNkV —Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) October 11, 2023



06:10 Red Cross says key Gaza hospital could become “cemetery”

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) assured today that the Shifa Hospital, one of the main ones in Gaza City and which receives support from the organization, “runs the risk of becoming a cemetery in the coming hours” due to the Israeli siege against the enclave, according to the ICRC spokesperson for the Middle East, Imene Trabelsi, told the EFE agency.

He stated that health institutions are under “enormous pressure” and run the risk of the situation becoming “unmanageable” in the coming hours due to the increase in people needing assistance and at the same time, due to the need for medicines and From Human Resources. An even more critical situation after the announcement that the only power plant in the Gaza Strip will be completely out of service on Thursday due to a lack of fuel to power it.

06:00 The king of Jordan believes that there will be no stability in the region without the emergence of a Palestinian state

King Abdullah of Jordan declared that there can be no peace in the Middle East without the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The escalation of violence demonstrates that the region will not know “stability, security or peace” without a sovereign Palestinian state. The two-state solution is the only possible option, the king told deputies in a speech at the opening of a new parliamentary session.

05:45 Egypt discusses with the UN over humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip

UN officials responsible for the Palestinians discussed in Cairo with Egypt how to “guarantee access to services and humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip”, under “total siege” by the Israeli armed forces since Monday.

Egypt has direct access to the Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas, through the Rafah border crossing.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization called for the opening of a “humanitarian corridor” to the Gaza Strip to provide assistance to civilian populations.

05:30 Erdogan: Israel does not behave “like a state” in the Gaza Strip

Israel does not behave “like a state” in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army intensified its bombing on Wednesday in response to the attack launched by Hamas since Saturday, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Israel must not forget that if it acts as an organization and not as a State, it will end up being treated as such,” said the Turkish head of state, denouncing the “shameful methods” of the Israeli Army.

05:10 The Hamas attack It is an “act of war” according to Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Hamas’s attack on Israel an “act of war,” reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself.

“At dawn last Saturday, the entire world woke up in horror. The Hamas terrorist attack is an act of war. We fully support Israel’s right to defend itself. Europe stands with Israel in this tragedy,” he declared on the social network , old Twitter.

“We have to be clear in our definition of this type of horror. It is terrorism. And it is an act of war,” he insisted.

At the dawn of Shabbat, last Saturday, the whole world woke up in horror. The terrorist attack by Hamas is an act of war. And we fully support Israel’s right to defend itself. Europe stands with Israel in this tragedy. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 11, 2023



05:00 Pope Francis calls for the “immediate” release of the hostages held by Hamas

Pope Francis called for the “immediate” release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas and said he was “very concerned” about the siege of the Gaza Strip.

“I ask that the hostages be released immediately (…) Those who are attacked have the right to defend themselves, but I am very concerned about the total siege in which the Palestinians live in Gaza, where there are also many innocent victims,” ​​he declared during his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

“Terrorism and extremism do not contribute to the solution of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, but instead fuel hatred, violence and revenge, and cause suffering on both sides,” he added.

With AFP, AP, EFE, Reuters and local media