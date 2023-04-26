Ports, airports, and safe passages are full of displaced persons and those wishing to flee the country, for fear of reckless death.

Thousands of Sudanese have sought refuge with their neighbors, according to UN assurances.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, there are more than a quarter of a million Sudanese who may flee a country that is no longer the same as the country they knew.

A dispute between old friends, the country woke up to it and did not calm down, there is no victor in it until now, but the defeated are many.

The crisis has exacerbated people’s suffering, making their bodies vulnerable to disease, their stomachs a home for hunger, and their homes a hiding place for darkness, according to United Nations assurances.

The Humanitarian Affairs Office of the International Organization says that the shortage of food, water, medicine and fuel in this crisis country has become acute and severe, especially within the capital.

Khartoum, the city that burns in the flames of war, becomes lonely, swallowed up by the merchants of crises.

The dissenters left the closed room war and resorted to arms policy, without leaving any expectation as to who would get the keys to the country’s future.