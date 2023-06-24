The head of the Wagner militia, key in the Russian military offensive in Ukrainethis Friday accused the regular army of Moscow of bombing its bases and called on the population to rise up against the military command.

The army denied these accusations, calling them a “provocation”, while the Russian services opened an investigation against the head of the mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, for attempted mutiny. Prigozhin, for a time considered a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, gained political influence and launched into a confrontation with political and military authorities that now appears to have spilled over into rhetoric.

Russian troops “they have carried out bombardments, missile bombardments, against our rear bases” on the Ukrainian front, Prigozhin said in an audio message. “A large number of our fighters died,” he added, vowing to “respond” to those attacks. “The command committee of the Wagner group decided that those who have military responsibility in the country must be stopped,” continued the 62-year-old head of the mercenaries.

Hours later, the Russian state news agency TASS reported that authorities tightened security measures in Moscow, following the call by the head of the Wagner paramilitary group for a rebellion against the Russian military command: “Security measures in Moscow have been tightened. All critical government facilities and transport infrastructure are under enhanced protection,” TASS said, citing news sources. security.

Given the tensions in the country, we invite you to follow the minute by minute, where we will tell you how the situation is developing.

Paramilitary group claims its 25,000 men are ‘ready to die’ The head of the Wagner paramilitary group said Saturday that he and his 25,000 men are “ready to die.” to “liberate the Russian people” from Moscow’s military command, against which it declared rebellion. “All of us are ready to die. All 25,000 and then another 25,000,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a new Telegram audio message. “We are dying for the Russian people, who must be freed from those who bombard the civilian population,” he added. See also Santa Fe could suffer three casualties days before the start of the season Prigozhin announces that the Wagner group has crossed the Russian border and is entering the Rostov region The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that his private army has crossed the Russian border and is entering the Rostov region, in the south of the country, after declaring in absentia against the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russia. “We have crossed the state line in all places. The border guards would come out and hug our fighters. Now we enter Rostov“He stated in an audio posted on his Telegram channel. Russian security service accuses Wagner boss of instigating conflict Russia’s FSB security service accused the head of the Wagner mercenary group of trying to launch an “armed conflict” and urged its fighters to stop it. “(Yevgeny) Prigozhin’s statements and his actions are a call to start an armed civil conflict and a stab in the back to Russian soldiers fighting Ukrainian fascist forces,” the statement said, urging the fighters Wagner to “take steps to stop it”. See also The heinous crime of a young woman involving a Colombian tattoo artist in Spain The FSB calls on the Wagner group not to make “an irreparable mistake” and arrest Prigozhin The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB) today called on the mercenaries of the Wagner group “not to make an irreparable mistake” and not to comply with the orders of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the group, after he called for an uprising. armed against the Ministry of Defense of

Russia. Wagner accuses Ministry of Defense of attacking his positions The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian Army of bombing the positions of the private military company on Friday and promised to punish the culprits. “Those who killed our guys today, who killed thousands and tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished,” Prigozhin announced.

With information from EFE and AFP