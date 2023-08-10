LIVE: Tension in Ecuador over the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

Days after having sent a message on national television assuring that there were several threats against him, during the afternoon of this Wednesday, August 9 Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated in Quito.

A burst of shots made an attempt on his life, after he the 59-year-old politician left a meeting at the Anderson College Coliseum, to the north of the city.

At the crime scene, nine people were injured, including a candidate for the assembly and two police officers.

According to the latest surveys, Villavicencio appeared in the second place of the intention to vote for the next electoral contest with 13.2% and had assured that he would not agree with the “mafias”.

President Guillermo Lasso decreed three days of national mourning, as well as the state of exception due to the insecurity crisis in Ecuador.

