Thursday, August 10, 2023
LIVE: Tension in Ecuador over the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

August 10, 2023
in World
LIVE: Tension in Ecuador over the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

They assassinate the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio.The Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, second in the vote intention polls, was assassinated this Wednesday during a shootout while he was carrying out a campaign event in a central sector of Quito, reported relatives of the candidate.

The presidential candidate received three bullet wounds to his head. There are six people captured.

Days after having sent a message on national television assuring that there were several threats against him, during the afternoon of this Wednesday, August 9 Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated in Quito.

A burst of shots made an attempt on his life, after he the 59-year-old politician left a meeting at the Anderson College Coliseum, to the north of the city.

(We recommend reading: Tension in Ecuador over the murder of Fernando Villavicencio: what is known about the crime).

At the crime scene, nine people were injured, including a candidate for the assembly and two police officers.

According to the latest surveys, Villavicencio appeared in the second place of the intention to vote for the next electoral contest with 13.2% and had assured that he would not agree with the “mafias”.

(You might be interested in: Who was Fernando Villavicencio, the presidential candidate assassinated in Ecuador?).

President Guillermo Lasso decreed three days of national mourning, as well as the state of exception due to the insecurity crisis in Ecuador.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

