Ukrainian economic output is expected to nearly halve this year compared to 2021 due to the Russian invasion, a new World Bank report says. The actual decrease will depend on the ‘duration and intensity of the war’. And Austrian Chancellor Nehammer will travel to Russia on Monday to meet Russian President Putin. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

