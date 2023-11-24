At 7 am, time in Israel and Gaza, this Friday, November 24, the cessation of hostilities limited to four days came into force, according to the agreement reached between the parties. At the beginning of the truce, no bombings, aerial activity or artillery fire were reported, according to Reuters correspondents on the Gaza side and the press in Israel. In addition, trucks with fuel began to enter Gaza from Egypt, as included in the agreed pact. The release of a first group of 13 women and children, among a total of 50 throughout the truce, is scheduled for 4 p.m. The release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons is also expected.

First pause in hostilities in Gaza since the ongoing war began 49 days ago. There were no reports of shelling, artillery strikes or rocket assaults when the Israeli Army and the Hamas group began a four-day ceasefire at 7 a.m. this Friday, November 24.

Trucks with fuel began entering the Rafah crossing once the agreement came into force, images from Reuters TV showed.

The silence of the bombs and artillery prepares the ground for the release of a first group of 13 women and children held in the besieged coastal strip, scheduled to start at 4 pm local time this Friday. In exchange, and throughout the pause, the agreement of the parties involved states that up to 150 women and minors imprisoned in Israeli prisons must be released. The two parties to the conflict warn that they are still at war, so they will resume their attacks once the truce concludes.

1:51 (BOG) Rocket alarms sounded before the start of the truce, at the border

The Israeli newspaper ‘Haaretz’ reported that 15 minutes before the ceasefire began, rocket alarms sounded in communities bordering Gaza.

Rocket warnings were activated in the towns of Kissufim and Ein Hashalom.

1:37 (BOG) The temporary truce between the Israeli Army and Hamas came into force

A four-day truce begins in the war between Israeli troops and the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip.

The temporary truce implies a comprehensive cessation of hostilities in the north and south of the Palestinian enclave and the release of a first group of 13 women and minors, of a total of 50 that Hamas promised to hand over, among around 240 hostages. which took place on October 7, in the midst of a bloody attack in southern Israel, which ended the lives of around 1,200 people, according to figures from local authorities.

The temporary ceasefire began at 07:00 local time and will last for at least four days. During this period, Israel agreed to release 150 Palestinian prisoners. Everyone, women and minors.

