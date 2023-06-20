Ministers Gilmar Mendes, from the STF, and Juscelino Filho, from Communications, participate in a symposium this Tuesday (June 20)

The advances and challenges of the telecommunication sector will be under debate in the III TelComp Symposium – Telecom, Technology and Competition for the Digital Futureperformed by TelComp (Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers) in partnership with the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research).

The 1st day of the event will take place this Tuesday (June 20), in Brasília, with live transmission on channel of Power360 on YouTube, starting at 9:30 am. The 2nd day, Wednesday (June 21), will be closed to guests and associates.

The seminar will feature a lecture by minister of the stf (Federal Supreme Court) and closure by the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, on the 1st day. In addition to the presence of industry executives and authorities, such as the president from the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), Carlos Baigorri.

There are 4 panels that will address different models of regulation, experience in other countries and digital inclusion.

Read the full day 1 schedule.

20.jun.2023 (Tuesday)

9:30 am – Opening of the event

Tomas Fuchs, CEO of Datora and president TelComp’s Board of Directors; It is

Rafael Carvalho, attorneyprofessor and academic coordinator at the IDP School of Law.

10 am – Panel 1: “Future of the regulator in the face of the digital transformation of society”

Introduction:

Roundtable: “The challenges and the need for regulators to adapt to deal with the digital transformation”

11:00 – Explanation: TelComp’s defense of competition: the association’s historical role and current challenges

11:20 am – Keynote lecture

2 pm – Panel 2: “Regulatory reform in the world undergoing digital transformation”

3 pm – Panel 3: “Regulation (Anatel and Cade) and Competition Law in the digital ecosystem”

José Borges da Silva Neto, superintendent Anatel’s Competition;

Cristiane Albuquerque, advisor at the Special Secretariat for Government Analysis of the Civil House;

Marcela Mattiuzzo, attorney and doctoral candidate in Commercial Law at USP (University of São Paulo);

Victor Oliveira Fernandes, adviser Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense);

Moderator: Vitor Menezes, Director of Institutional Relations at League.

4:30 pm – Panel 4: “Digital inclusion and its challenges”

closure

Juscelino Filho, minister of Communications

Watch the seminar: