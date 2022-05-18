Ministers will discuss modeling of primary and secondary offers of Union shares in the state-owned company

THE TCU (Union Court of Auditors) resumes, this Wednesday (May 18, 2022), judgment on the privatization of Eletrobras.

The ministers will evaluate the modeling of the secondary offering of shares, with the reduction of the participation of the Union in the capital of the company. The reduction will be from about 60% to less than 45%.

On Thursday (May 12, 2022), Minister Vital do Rêgo asked the President of the Court and the other ministers to approve a kind of audit of resources that have been provisioned by Eletrobras for the payment of indemnities related to judicial convictions.

In a letter sent on Wednesday (May 11, 2022), the minister stated that he found “high accounting of provisions for contingencies”. In the 3rd quarter of 2021 alone, the amount provisioned by Eletrobras had been R$9 billion, which raised the total from R$17 billion to R$26 billion.