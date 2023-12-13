Those elected this Wednesday (Dec 13) will take office on January 1, 2024

The TCU (Federal Audit Court) will hold elections this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) to choose the president and vice-president of the Court.

The mandates of the current president, Bruno Dantas, and the current vice-president, Vital do Rêgo, end at the end of 2023. They can be reappointed for another year.

Those elected this Wednesday (Dec 13) will take office on January 1, 2024.

The digital newspaper channel Power360 will broadcast the vote live.

