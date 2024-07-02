Representatives from the 26 states and the Federal District were invited to the debate

The working group of the Chamber of Deputies to analyze the 2nd text (PLP 108 of 2024) that deals with the regulation of tax reform meets this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024). It must to discuss on the Management Committee and the distribution of IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) revenue.

Participating: Claudio Castro (PL), governor of Rio de Janeiro; Celina Lion (PP), vice-governor of the Federal District; and Edvaldo Nogueira, president of the FNP (National Front of Mayors).

Representatives from the 26 States and the Federal District were invited.

