Two people were killed in a radical Islamic attack in the center of Brussels on Monday evening. These are Swedish football supporters who would visit the European Championship qualifier Belgium – Sweden. The police assume it was an act of terrorism. The football match has been stopped and the perpetrator is still on the run. In Brussels, the terror threat level has been scaled up to the highest level. Follow all developments surrounding the attack in our live blog.

