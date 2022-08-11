‘Super European Championship’ of twelve sports in Munich? This is everything you need to know
The German city of Munich will host a combined European Championship of twelve different sports from tomorrow. Until August 21, Bavaria will compete for European titles in athletics, beach volleyball, canoeing, BMX, mountain bike, road cycling, track cycling, gymnastics, rowing, climbing, table tennis and triathlon. Here’s everything you need to know.
