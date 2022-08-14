In Munich these days the European titles in various sports are being battled. Today Fabio Jakobsen is going for gold in the road race, Lonneke Uneken will take action during the points race on the track, Naomi Visser is after medals in the gymnastics hall and there is a chance of winning a medal in rowing. Read below the most important events around the Olympiapark.

#Live #Super #Dillier #Pöstelberger #lead #road #race #bronze #Martine #Veldhuis #light #scull