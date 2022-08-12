This week and next, Munich will compete for the European titles in various sports. Track cyclists Jeffrey Hoogland, Harry Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg took gold and their female colleagues Kyra Lamberink, Hetty van der Wouw and Shanne Braspennincx took silver. Rachel Klamer was the best Dutch in the triathlon, but she was unable to report in the battle for the medals. Read below the most important events around the Olympiapark. Check out today’s program!

#Live #Super #British #gold #triathlon #Rachel #Klamer #sixteenth #Dutch #success #track