The fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers They dye the stands of the stadium red this Sunday with their t-shirts. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the preparations for the Super Bowl that will crown the new NFL champion are heating up.

Thousands of fans have been parading along the Las Vegas Strip for days during the big week of the Super Bowl and from early this Sunday morning a crowd of fans gathered on the outskirts of Allegiant Stadium.

Red is the dominant color in the ultra-modern Las Vegas stadium, a 65,000-seat gem that cost $2 billion and opened in 2020.

In fact, both the Chiefs and the 49ers share red as their representative color, although they will be the first to wear it on the field this Sunday.

In the stands there will be numerical superiority of the 49ers, whose fans came from the nearest California with the dream of once again getting their hands on a Super Bowl that they have been missing since 1995.

But the Super Bowl is a global event and among the nearly 300,000 people arriving in Las Vegas for this weekend are Mexican, Honduran and also European fans.

