On day 12 of the war between Israel and Hamas, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, visiting Tel Aviv, denounced the attack on October 7 as an “unspeakable terrorist act.” In parallel, Egypt confirmed the sending of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, specifying that the first trucks will arrive in the area on Friday due to the state of the roads. Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip continue with intensity this October 19. The most recent balance from the Gaza Ministry of Health speaks of at least 3,478 people dead.

8:45 (BOG) Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II call for an “immediate” end to the war in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan called in Cairo for an “immediate” end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel of “starving” the Palestinians through the complete siege of the territory implemented since October 9.

“Egypt and Jordan reject the policy of collective punishment through siege, imposed hunger and forced displacement” of the inhabitants of the Palestinian territory, the Jordanian royal palace announced.

The two Arab leaders also warned of “a regional catastrophe” if the conflict “spreads.”

His Majesty King Abdullah II and Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed the unified position of #Jordan and #Egypt in rejecting the policy of collective punishment of siege, starvation, or displacement of #Loop residents Details:https://t.co/5ieWXXYV9T — RHC (@RHCJO) October 19, 2023



8:30 (BOG) A female Hamas political bureau member died in an Israeli raid

The first woman elected to the Hamas political bureau, Jamila Chanti, was killed in an Israeli raid in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Islamist movement announced.

The raid was carried out on Tuesday night by the Israeli army in Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas said. In 2021, Chanti became the first woman elected to Hamas’s 20-member political bureau.

8:20 (BOG) The number of French dead in Israel rises to 28

The number of French victims killed in Hamas attacks against Israel increased to 28, according to the French Foreign Ministry.

“France regrets the tragic death of other French citizens, bringing the total number of French victims to 28,” said Anne-Claire Legendre, a spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry. She added that “seven compatriots (remained) missing,” some of whom may have been taken hostage by Hamas.

08:00 (BOG): From Israel, Rishi Sunak denounces the “unspeakable terrorist act” of Hamas

“I am in Israel, a nation in mourning. I am in mourning with you and I am with you against the scourge of terrorism. Today and always,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote in X, adding the word “solidarity” in Hebrew.

Sunak is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Parallel to the British Prime Minister’s trip, his Foreign Minister, James Cleverly, plans to visit Egypt, Turkey and Qatar “in the coming days,” according to Downing Street.

I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always. סוֹלִידָרִיוּת pic.twitter.com/DTcvkkLqdT — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 19, 2023



07:40 (BOG): At least 203 Israeli hostages in Gaza

The number of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has risen to at least 203, according to the Israeli military, which also indicated that the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 amounts to at least 306.

7:30 (BOG) The death toll in Gaza rises to 3,785

On the Palestinian side, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that 3,785 people have been killed in Israeli bombings of the area since the start of the war. Another 12,500 people have been injured.

The father of a child from the al-Majaida family killed when an Israeli airstrike hit his home carries his body during his funeral in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 19, 2023. © MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

07:15 (BOG) Egypt confirms the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Rafah crossing

Egypt announced that it had reached an agreement with the United States for the “sustainable” delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, the only one that connects the territory to Egypt and is not controlled by Israel.

The agreement was revealed after a telephone conversation last Wednesday between the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. The US president confirmed the announcement.

These are 20 trucks with essential goods such as water or medicine, which will arrive in the Palestinian territory in the coming days. At the moment, the poor condition of the roads destroyed by the Israeli bombings prevents the start of the operation.