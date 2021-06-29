The story of the “summer of rebirth”, made up of news, in-depth analysis and entertainment, is entrusted on Rai 1 to “Summer in direct”, conducted by Roberta Capua and Gianluca Semprini from Monday to Friday from 15.45 to 16.30, the first part , and from 4.45 pm to 6.40 pm the second.

It debuted on Rai 1 "Live Summer", broadcast from Monday to Friday (first part from 3.45 pm to 4.30 pm, second part from 4.45 pm to 6.40 pm).

The broadcast tells the summer of rebirth. Its management is entrusted to Roberta Capua and Gianluca Semprini.

Summer live on Rai 1: themes and conduction

Both of great experience, Capua and Semprini on Rai 1 they lead a rotogravure made up of news, columns, interviews, connections, guests and videos, with a mix of information and entertainment.

A large living room will ideally welcome the viewers and guests in the studio, while the reporters of the program will tell the events of the summer in real time from the places where they take place.

A daily tale made of news and insights, not forgetting the update on the fight, but also offering moments of lightness and carefree fun.

Particular attention will also be paid to the resumption of activities in the world of culture and of show and the story of the different ones reality of the territory, as well as an overview of the places where Italians will spend the holidays.

Service pages dedicated to will complete the offer consumption, food and health.

Summer live: who is Roberta Capua

Roberta Capua is one of the faces that have marked the TV of the nineties.

Elected Miss Italy 1986 and classified second at the international competition Miss Universe 1987, started a career as a model and model and then landed on the small screen, from “Flying carpet” with Luciano Rispoli in numerous successful programs in Rai and Mediaset.

In 2008 it became Leonardo’s mother, born of his love with Stefano Cassoli, married in 2011 (it was the little one who accompanied her to the altar).

Previously the Capua she was married to Giorgio Restelli, artistic director of Mediaset.

In 2017 the Capua won the first edition of “Celebrity MasterChef”.

Gianluca Semprini, journalist, has already conducted “Summer live” in 2018, but said this return to the program comes as a surprise to him.