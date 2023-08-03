Former President Donald Trump, the clear favorite for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, appears this Thursday before a court in Washington accused of conspiring to change the result of the 2020 elections.

In a 45-page text published this Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith accuses him of undermining the foundations of American democracy by trying to alter the vote count in the presidential electionsan unprecedented and especially serious accusation given that at that time he was president in office.

On the contrary, the other two criminal indictments handed down against him this year, one for accounting fraud due to the payment of money to a porn actress to buy her silence and another for having endangered national security with the negligent handling of confidential documents, correspond to to a period before and after his term.

Trump, 77, is expected to plead not guilty at a hearing at 4 p.m. local time (3 p.m. Colombia time) before Investigating Judge Moxila Upadhyaya. They will take your fingerprints, but you will not be photographed. The case will later go to federal judge Tanya Chutkan, who already ruled against him in a case in 2021.

11:36 a.m. Tense calm in the vicinity of the court Supporters of former President Donald Trump demonstrate this Thursday before the hearing that will take place after his impeachment, in Washington, DC Meanwhile, people protesting against the Republican have also begun to arrive. Supporters of former President Donald Trump Protests against Donald Trump. 11am Tight security around the court Strong security measures have been adopted around the Washington DC courthouse, where former President Donald Trump is summoned to read the charges against him for his alleged attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 elections. See also Why can Donald Trump stay on the presidential campaign trail, even if he is convicted? A security perimeter has been installed around the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse, seat of the federal court in the District of Columbia, which is handling the case of the former president. From the building you can see the Capitol. 10 a.m. Trump speaks hours before The former president of the United States stated that it will be impossible to have a fair trial in Washington DC, hours before appearing in court. This was stated last night in a message posted on his social network, Truth, where he wrote that “it is to be expected that the latest False ‘case’ presented by Corrupt Joe Biden and Deranged Jack Smith will be transferred to an impartial Place, like the nearby politically impartial State of West Virginia!”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies