Instagram is making live streaming easier for professionals with new updates by improving quality through third-party tools on desktop PCs.

Instagram, a product of Meta Platform Inc., has announced significant updates to its live streaming feature. These innovations focus on simplifying live streaming for professional accounts through integration with third-party tools and desktop PCs​​​​​​.

This change allows professional accounts to go live directly on Instagram using popular streaming software like OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) or Streamlabs. Access to the required stream keys is via the “Create” menu in the desktop version of Instagram. Instagram also released games for live streams a few weeks ago.

Improved streaming quality and simplified process for live streaming on Instagram

Instagram's latest updates make live streaming much easier for content creators. The main change is that professional accounts now have the ability to stream high-quality broadcasts from their desktop PCs​​​​.

This integration allows creators to achieve improved quality in their live broadcasts, which is a significant improvement over previous mobile streaming options. For viewers, this means access to higher quality and more diverse live broadcasts.

Objective of the updates: Live streaming on Instagram should become more attractive

The goal behind these updates is to encourage more creators to stream their content on Instagram. By simplifying the connection process and providing tools for high-quality broadcasts, Instagram hopes to promote a wider range of content on its platform​​​​.

Influencers and content creators benefit from easier-to-use and more powerful streaming features, allowing them to expand their reach and present their content in innovative ways. Most recently, Twitch announced that they would allow simultaneous streaming on other platforms.