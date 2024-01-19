Live streaming right now | The Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden will meet the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Stockholm

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will meet the President of the EU Commission in Stockholm.

Finland prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson meet the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Friday in Stockholm.

Kristersson emphasized in his opening speech that one model in the forest industry is not suitable for all countries in the EU.

The focus of the discussions will likely be the consideration of the EU's competitiveness in the strategic program, which is now being prepared for the years 2024–2029.

According to the Prime Minister's press release, the timing of the discussions is suitable.

“Together with the Prime Minister of Sweden, we emphasize the development of the internal market, the importance of know-how and research, the possibilities of the bioeconomy, and regulation that better takes into account the conditions of the member countries,” Orpo said in the press release.

Ursula von der Leyen, Ulf Kristersson and Petteri Orpo in Stockholm on Friday.

From the morning Orpo, Kristersson and von der Leyen visited Stora Enso's innovation center together with representatives of the Swedish and Finnish forest industries.

In October 2023 HS said that Orpo and Kristersson sent the chairman of the commission a joint letter about forests and the forest industry, in which they invited Von der Leyen to visit to discuss the topic.

In the letter Orpo and Kristersson invited Von der Leyen to discuss how “the potential of forests and the forest industry is best utilized for Europe's economic strength, long-term competitiveness and green transition”.

According to the prime ministers, forests are best taken care of with national actions and know-how.