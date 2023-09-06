Live streaming right now | Perussuomalisten Mäkelä: There is no racism in the government or the government program

The vote of confidence in the government will be held on Friday.

In Parliament today we will have a discussion about the government’s racism communication. The conversation begins with the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) with an introductory speech.

At the end of the communication, the Parliament will vote on the government’s confidence on Friday.

No-confidence motions are allowed for this information. Chairman of the largest opposition party Sdp Antti Lindtman said last Friday, immediately after his election, that the government has not been able to make a clear distinction between racism and racism.

“When I look at all of this together, the government does not enjoy our trust.”

Green and Left Alliance already said before the communique was completed that they would express no confidence in the Minister of Finance For Riikka Purra (ps) and to the Minister of Economic Affairs To Wille Rydman (p.s.). Last week, both parties also criticized the communication itself for the lack of concreteness.

Chairman of the center Annika Saarikko instead said last weekthat the government’s announcement is good enough and the center is not going to vote against the government’s confidence.

Among the governing parties, Rkp in particular has suffered because of the racist writings of fundamentalist Finnish ministers that have come to light. Party chairman, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson has said after the release of the communication that he is starting from the fact that the government’s line must also be the line of the parliamentary group and that the Rkp will also support the government in the confidence votes following the communication. He has been the most critical of the party’s MPs Eva Biaudet.

Government approved the communication on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination last Thursday. Orpon said at the time that the government is committed to promoting equality on a wide scale and throughout the election period.

The announcement contains 23 different measures to promote equality, equality and non-discrimination.

Among other things, the government intends to criminalize the denial of the Holocaust in Finland. At the same time, the Memorial Day for the Victims of Persecution will begin to be celebrated in accordance with international practice, i.e. the Memorial Day for the Victims of the Holocaust.

The government is also investigating the possibilities of criminalizing the use of symbols of Nazism and Communism when they are used to promote ideas.

In the summer, the government appointed a working group to prepare the communication. The government was embroiled in various racism scandals all summer, and the communique got a kick out of this discussion.