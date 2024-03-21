Thursday, March 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live streaming in progress | Will the strike situation become the subject of question time?

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Live streaming in progress | Will the strike situation become the subject of question time?

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok) is participating in the EU summit in Brussels, so he will not be answering the opposition's questions on Thursday.

Overheated the labor market situation may become a topic of conversation again during the parliament's question hour every Thursday.

HS will show the question hour live from 16:00.

Several SAK trade unions said on Wednesday that they will continue their political strikes, which have affected goods transport and fuel distribution, among other things. The strikes were reported shortly after the Labor Minister Arto Satonen (kok) had met the leadership of SAK and Suomen Yrittäjie to discuss the local agreement legal project.

Satonen evaluates Helsingin Sanomat, that the discussions were constructive and “based on them, solutions could have been sought for the details of local agreements”. However, SAK considered this insufficient.

Among other things, the center Jouni Ovaska has demanded a solution from the government on how to get enough fuel during the strike.

See also  Interview class | Orpo about students' opinions: "Students have every right to be worried about their livelihood" - HS follows

Advance information according to the question hour, all other ministers are present except the prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok), Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) and the Minister of Justice Leena Meri (p.s.).

Orpo is currently participating in the EU summit in Brussels.

#Live #streaming #progress #strike #situation #subject #question #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Octopath Traveler 2 for Nintendo Switch and PS5 at the all-time low price on Amazon

Octopath Traveler 2 for Nintendo Switch and PS5 at the all-time low price on Amazon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result