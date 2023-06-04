Live streaming in progress | The wrapper gathered a sea of ​​people for the free festivals in Vantaa

The artist from Vantaa is performing today for the first time in his hometown after Eurovision. HS follows the event on the spot and shows IS’s live broadcast.

Almost anything can happen. For the most part, we are in these moods right now in Vantaa, where the free event Louhela Jam is taking place.

The biggest attraction of the event is the Käärijä, which almost drove Finland and the whole of Europe into a state of ecstasy. The gig of the artist from Vantaa was reported in the last post just a few days ago.

The wrapper appears at festivals a little before four o’clock. HS spot reporter Anne Kantola said that after three there was already a crowd that could be described as a “sea of ​​people.”

There was no exact estimate of the population, but according to Kantola there were hundreds of them anyway.

“A lot of families with children and people of all ages,” said Kantola.

The venue is located near Louhela and Martinlaakso train stations. According to Kantola, the train could still fit, but there was a steady stream of people moving from the station to the concert venue. There are other performers at Louhela Jam, but many clearly came to see Käärijä.

The Scroller himself arrived before three. The first lucky ones who bumped into the artist had time to exchange a few words with him.

Organizers according to Martinlaakso, it was almost impossible to estimate the number of people arriving at Jokiuomanpuisto in advance. However, Sunday’s weather looks good enough that the event will probably break its previous visitor records.

Responsible for the festival’s arrangements Janne Nurmen according to the festival cooperates with the authorities to guarantee the safety of the event. A multiple number of security guards have been hired at the place compared to before, and the number of people in the audience is constantly monitored.

“We are prepared to limit the number of people in the area if it seems that there are too many people,” says Nurmi.

However, there was still no reason to worry about the early afternoon.

“There are people, but not up to the queue. The weather is nice, the atmosphere is nice, the situation looks really great”, sums up Nurmi.

Festival reminds visitors arriving at the venue that they cannot arrive at the event by car. The organizers hope that the public will arrive by public transport, by bike or on foot.

The nearest train stations to the venue are Louhela and Martinlaakso.