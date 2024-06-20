Live streaming in progress | The centre’s own vote of no confidence in the government: “There is no such thing as light confidence”

Live broadcast in progress|According to the interim question, Wille Rydman (ps) has repeatedly publicly attacked the media and women who told about his activities in the position of Minister of Economic Affairs.

Sdp’sMinister of Economic Affairs of the Left Alliance and the Greens by Wille Rydman (ps) the interim question related to the position will be discussed today in the parliament from 12 o’clock.

HS will show the proceedings live and follow the progress of the proceedings moment by moment in this article.

On Tuesday, the parties submitted an interlocutory question to the government, according to which Rydman, in his position as a minister, has repeatedly publicly attacked the media and women who have reported on his activities.

“Rydman has tried in a serious way to undermine trust in the media in order to avoid responsibility for his own activities”, chairman of the parliamentary group of the Sdp Titti Tuppurainen stated on Tuesday in the parliament.

Also the center intends to support the intermediate question by submitting a motion of no confidence to Rydman on its own grounds in connection with Thursday’s intermediate question discussion. The center plans to vote for no confidence in Rydman.

“Rydman’s conditions to serve as a minister have diminished in light of recent information and events, and we will vote no confidence in the government and Rydman”, Chairman of the Group Antti Kurvinen told about it on Tuesday in the parliament.

Liike Nyt, like the center, is not involved in the midterms of other opposition parties.

Correction 20.6. 12:28 p.m.: The center’s no-confidence motion concerns Rydman’s trust, not the whole government’s.