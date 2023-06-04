Live streaming in progress | Stoltenberg’s press conference in Turkey, comment on Sweden’s NATO situation?

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey, among other things, to discuss Sweden’s NATO membership.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg is on a visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, where he participated in the re-election of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the inauguration on Saturday.

The Secretary General’s program also included a meeting with Erdoğan. Stoltenberg was previously reported to be holding discussions with Erdoğan and the rest of the Turkish government with the apparent aim of persuading Turkey to finally accept Sweden’s NATO membership.

Stoltenberg held a press conference in Ankara at around 4 p.m., where he took a stand on Sweden’s NATO membership. He said that he agreed with Erdoğan that Sweden, Turkey and NATO will meet in the week starting June 12.

According to Stoltenberg, Sweden has taken concrete steps to ease Turkey’s security concerns, such as reforming its terrorism legislation and constitution.

“Sweden has fulfilled its obligations,” says Stoltenberg.

However, according to him, the right to assemble and demonstrate is a fundamental democratic right. Stoltenberg refers to the anti-Turkey demonstrations in Sweden.